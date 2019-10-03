Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.84

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.84 and traded as high as $12.66. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 393 shares.

PNBK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Patriot National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The bank reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.77). Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

