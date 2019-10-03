Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PCTY. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.94. 56,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,159. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.92. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 88.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.57. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $112.46.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $50,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 140,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $14,242,543.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,415,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,616,463.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,076 shares of company stock valued at $26,692,978. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 408,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,349,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,089,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Paylocity by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

