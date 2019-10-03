PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) will announce $6.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.76 billion. PBF Energy reported sales of $7.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year sales of $23.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.97 billion to $26.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $42.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

PBF stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $25.70. 1,884,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,866. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. PBF Energy has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,373.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,882,241 shares of company stock valued at $67,803,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 517.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

