Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MC Mining (LON:MCM)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of MC Mining (LON:MCM) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt began coverage on MC Mining in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 61 ($0.80) price target for the company.

MC Mining stock remained flat at $GBX 32.50 ($0.42) during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. MC Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 70.92 ($0.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 million and a PE ratio of -6.02.

MC Mining Company Profile

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project located to the southwest of Musina; and the Vele Colliery semi soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

