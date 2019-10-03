Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Polypipe Group (LON:PLP)

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 455 ($5.95) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PLP. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.81) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Polypipe Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.95) target price on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polypipe Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 457 ($5.97).

Shares of Polypipe Group stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 399.20 ($5.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,664. Polypipe Group has a 52-week low of GBX 305.40 ($3.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 459.60 ($6.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 393.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 415.16. The company has a market capitalization of $798.38 million and a P/E ratio of 16.16.

Polypipe Group Company Profile

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

