Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HOTC. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Thursday.

HOTC stock traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 372.80 ($4.87). 14,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,442. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1 year low of GBX 251.56 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 383 ($5.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 370.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 355.20. The stock has a market cap of $429.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In related news, insider Matt Pritchard sold 701,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £2,594,162.50 ($3,389,732.78).

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

