Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SCS Group (LON:SCS)

SCS Group (LON:SCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SCS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of SCS Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON SCS traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 221 ($2.89). The company had a trading volume of 63,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,434. SCS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 189.50 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The stock has a market cap of $88.42 million and a PE ratio of 8.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 239.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 231.53.

SCS Group Company Profile

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products, including fabric and leather sofas; and flooring products, such as carpets, and laminate and vinyl flooring products.

