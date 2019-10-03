Peel Hunt Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Capital & Regional (LON:CAL)

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Capital & Regional alerts:

Shares of LON CAL traded down GBX 0.26 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 19.24 ($0.25). 461,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,000. Capital & Regional has a 12-month low of GBX 13.32 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 43.15 ($0.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.59.

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.