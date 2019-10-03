Peel Hunt Upgrades Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) to Buy

Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a report on Tuesday.

LON:RBG traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 64.60 ($0.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,128. Revolution Bars Group has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.71.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

