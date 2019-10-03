Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

PEGA stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.06. 5,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,333. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.16 million. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $434,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $778,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $57,309.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,372. Corporate insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 274.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 105,090 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 11.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

