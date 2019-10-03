Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,564. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $38.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,457,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $457,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,553 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,689,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,068 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,530,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,704,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,770 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,727,000 after acquiring an additional 765,477 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

