Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PWOD stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.46. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.62. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $31.07.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 24,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 550.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

