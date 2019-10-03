Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

PEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

PEI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 739,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,111. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $413.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.44). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $81.08 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. news, CEO Joseph F. Coradino purchased 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $59,696.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard I. Korman purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,288.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $286,076 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 856,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

