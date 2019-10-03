PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFSI. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE PFSI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.63. 99,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,975. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $302.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.80 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $313,700.00. Also, insider Stanford L. Kurland sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $252,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,000 shares of company stock worth $3,964,540 in the last ninety days. 22.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 179.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

