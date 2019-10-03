PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen increased their target price on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $3.70 on Wednesday, reaching $133.67. The company had a trading volume of 236,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.55 and its 200 day moving average is $129.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.53 and a 52-week high of $139.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

