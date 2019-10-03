PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

PEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $5.08 on Wednesday, reaching $139.02. 3,288,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.65 and its 200-day moving average is $129.72. PepsiCo has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 199,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 195,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares in the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 480,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,044,000 after purchasing an additional 164,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.