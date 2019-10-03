Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $28,000 in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,227,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.36% of ProShares Ultra Financials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UYG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 16.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 12.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 25.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials stock traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,537. ProShares Ultra Financials has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1409 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

