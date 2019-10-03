Phoenixcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $160,902.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00851545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030961 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00206665 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006124 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00071163 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

