Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.32

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $93.32 and traded as low as $95.80. Photo-Me International shares last traded at $96.26, with a volume of 56,262 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap cut their price objective on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “corporate” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a GBX 4.73 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Photo-Me International’s previous dividend of $3.71. This represents a yield of 4.91%. Photo-Me International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.96%.

In other news, insider John Lewis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £25,250 ($32,993.60). Also, insider Serge Crasnianski bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £180,000 ($235,201.88).

About Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

