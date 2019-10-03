Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) traded up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53, 178,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 579,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Knitowski bought 21,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Knitowski bought 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $59,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 85,703 shares of company stock valued at $110,269. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phunware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phunware by 1,049.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phunware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Phunware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Phunware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. 7.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

