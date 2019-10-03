Physiomics (LON:PYC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03), with a volume of 126551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.19.

In other Physiomics news, insider Christophe Chassagnole acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,920.03).

Physiomics Company Profile (LON:PYC)

Physiomics Plc provides outsourced systems and computational biology services to pharmaceutical companies in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the United States. It offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

