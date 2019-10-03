Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 66,100 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 218.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $30,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 163.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 120.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

In related news, Director Michael Todman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,619.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NWL traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. 618,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.