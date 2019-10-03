Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,000 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,307,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $900,511,000 after acquiring an additional 536,599 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 15,911,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $588,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969,596 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,223,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $488,820,000 after acquiring an additional 115,222 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,657,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,758,000 after acquiring an additional 601,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,848,000 after acquiring an additional 176,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TU traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.25. 13,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,805. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.426 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

