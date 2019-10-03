Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Invests $2.71 Million in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,472 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $564,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,520,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.87.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -7.08 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

