Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Invests $2.95 Million in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 23.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price target on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $54.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.94.

Shares of NYSE KL traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,749. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of -0.11. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.55 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 34.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

