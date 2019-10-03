Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 186,266 Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 186,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Qiwi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Qiwi in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Qiwi in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qiwi in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Qiwi in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Qiwi in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QIWI stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,311. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.09. Qiwi PLC has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $25.25.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter. Qiwi had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Qiwi PLC will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QIWI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiwi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

