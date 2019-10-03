Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 36.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

IXC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.51. 4,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,439. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

