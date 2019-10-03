PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PGP traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,880. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

