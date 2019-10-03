Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Holdings Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 538,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $30,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after acquiring an additional 296,107 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,824,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,851,000 after acquiring an additional 230,361 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,864,000 after acquiring an additional 53,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,635,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $28,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,036.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Sloan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $338,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,281 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $54.82. 4,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,452. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average is $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.44 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.