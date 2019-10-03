Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:PBFS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. 443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,776. Pioneer Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.79.

In related news, Director James K. Reed bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various financial services in the capital region of New York State. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts; and offers municipal deposit banking services.

