Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Altria Group (NYSE:MO) a $49.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Altria Group (NYSE:MO) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.81. 9,268,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,431,379. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,089,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

