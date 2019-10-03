Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.48

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.48 and last traded at C$4.46, with a volume of 114594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLZ.UN shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.20. The company has a market cap of $456.05 million and a P/E ratio of 12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In related news, Director Michael Aaron Zakuta acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,884.

About Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

