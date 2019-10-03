PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) by 48.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PLDT were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 970.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 20.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Get PLDT alerts:

PHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CLSA downgraded PLDT from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PLDT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE PHI traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PLDT Inc has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $819.46 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that PLDT Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.97%.

PLDT Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI).

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.