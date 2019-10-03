Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $90,000 Stock Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Altice USA by 340.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 50.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

In other Altice USA news, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $810,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $396,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,549,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATUS stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 351.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. Altice USA Inc has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

