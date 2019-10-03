Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 201,206 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 201,206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 35.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 146.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,006 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 23.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,066 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,531 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. Guggenheim set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Pivotal Research set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $283,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,716.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

