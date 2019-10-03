Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 556,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 88,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s stock opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 47.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cowen set a $58.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.06.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

