Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pool by 88.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,527,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,783,000 after buying an additional 718,312 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pool by 15,828.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 258,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after buying an additional 256,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,884,000 after buying an additional 209,876 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at $12,922,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Pool by 18.8% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 314,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after buying an additional 49,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.87. 7,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,446. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $136.83 and a 12-month high of $204.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.63, for a total transaction of $855,855.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,251.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.88, for a total value of $467,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,965 shares of company stock worth $9,560,885. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price target on Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens raised their price target on Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.40.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

