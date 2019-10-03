Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives $62.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Popular alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Popular by 5.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 525,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Popular by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPOP stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.83. 30,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,470. Popular has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. Popular had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $614.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.