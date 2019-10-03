Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Stock Position Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $12,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Post by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, insider Mark W. Westphal purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.13 per share, for a total transaction of $196,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,185.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of POST traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.46. 16,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,181. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.87. Post Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $83.88 and a twelve month high of $113.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

