Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.55

Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.50. Precision Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 4,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Precision Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.54% and a negative net margin of 657.73%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precision Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Precision Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

