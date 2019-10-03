President Energy (LON:PPC) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) target price on shares of President Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday.

Get President Energy alerts:

PPC traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 4.15 ($0.05). The company had a trading volume of 184,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,114. President Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 4.13 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 10.35 ($0.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 million and a PE ratio of -11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.93.

President Energy Company Profile

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.