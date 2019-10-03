Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $22.60 to $25.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.77.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

NYSE:PVG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,595. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of -0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 19.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 853,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 136,017 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 75,995 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 92.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 81,598 shares in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.