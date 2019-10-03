Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $53.15 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,876,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,360,695 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.68% of Kimco Realty worth $53,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 24.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,550.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $284.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 77.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.49.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

