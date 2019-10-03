Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $67.39 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.38% of Omnicom Group worth $67,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,298,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after buying an additional 90,328 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,086,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,814,000 after buying an additional 721,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMC stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.15. The stock had a trading volume of 148,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,690. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $85.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

In related news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

