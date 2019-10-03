Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $72.26 Million Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 504,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $72,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 101,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,146,000 after acquiring an additional 68,049 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $570,268.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,117.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $676,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,056 shares of company stock worth $5,396,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 price target on Teladoc Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 price target on Teladoc Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $6.04 on Wednesday, reaching $60.78. 650,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,335. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.56. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $42.08 and a one year high of $85.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.