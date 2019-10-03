Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $73 Million Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,303,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,663 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.55% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $72,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen acquired 25,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGY. Citigroup boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. R. F. Lafferty set a $20.00 price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. 574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,724. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

