Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,306,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,897 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 17.78% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $70,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 251,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,355.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 218,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 203,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth approximately $508,000.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.15. 1,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $421.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.72. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Maxim Group set a $44.00 price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.