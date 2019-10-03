Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.20% of SunTrust Banks worth $55,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STI. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

Shares of STI stock opened at $65.84 on Thursday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.05 and a 12 month high of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

