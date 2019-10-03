Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.83% of Insulet worth $59,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 4.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,882,000 after acquiring an additional 98,995 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 165,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 70,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet stock opened at $157.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.01. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,146.10 and a beta of 1.02. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $70.80 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.63 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total value of $98,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $606,836.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.