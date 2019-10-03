Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,286,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,708 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of CTS worth $63,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in CTS by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CTS by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTS opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.31. CTS Co. has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $34.01.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 13.92%. CTS’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. CTS’s payout ratio is 10.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

